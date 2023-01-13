Crafts & Chats
Jan. 19, 26 at 12 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
Afterschool
Storytime: Pajama Day
Friday, Jan 13 at 2 p.m. at Russellville Branch
So Sleepy ... Zzzzzzzz. Find out more about hibernation and why some animals sleep all winter. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Past Finders:
Elijah Hise
Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Tom Noe presents on Russellville-raised, U.S. Rep. Elijah Hise. The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to the Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the COVID-19 Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
Closed for
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, Jan. 16 — all branches
No items will be due.
Youth Craft Kits
Jan. 17, 23, 30 at Russellville Branch
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
Auburn
Storytime: Snow Is My Favorite!
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Branch
Snow day fun at Storytime! Join us for Ice skating, snowball fights, and building a snowman. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Storytime: Snow Is My Favorite!
Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Russellville Branch
Snow day fun at Storytime! Join us for Ice skating, snowball fights, and building a snowman. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Afterschool Storytime: Snow Is My Favorite!
Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Snow day fun at Storytime! Join us for Ice skating, snowball fights, and building a snowman. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Board Game Day
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Russellville Branch
A variety of board games will be available for families to stop by and play a favorite game or try out a new one! Everyone is welcome.
Auburn
Storytime: Please Feed the Birds
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Branch
Bird watching is so much fun in the winter. Let’s build a feeder for our feathered friends. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Storytime: Please
Feed the Birds
Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Bird watching is so much fun in the winter. Let’s build a feeder for our feathered friends. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
