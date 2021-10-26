Fall Brings Fire Hazards

The signs cannot be more obvious. Crisp morning temperatures, the breath-taking colors of the season beginning to appear, farm machinery harvesting in fields surrounded by dust clouds reminiscent of the Peanuts character Pig Pen, and if all of that isn’t enough, the calendar tells us more directly. Fall is in the air and that likely means thoughts are on all things pumpkin spice, apple cider, and hayrides more than anything else. With the anticipation of the upcoming holiday at the forefront of most thoughts, some of the county’s fire chiefs ask that you keep one more thing in mind, fire safety.
Since Oct. 1st, we have been in the Fall Fire Season and that means burning within 150 feet of a wood line or a brush field, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., is illegal. Russellville Rural Fire Department Chief Cheryl Allen stated, “The reason you can burn after 6 p.m. is the humidity level is higher and the wind has usually settled down after this time. This makes it a much safer time to burn.” She also wants everyone to know the Fall Fire Season lasts until Dec. 15th.
Chief Allen added, “Russellville Rural responds to several chimney fires each year. Before you light the first fire of the season in your fireplace, inspect your chimney for creosote buildup and clean before using if necessary. October is the time we ask everyone to check batteries in your smoke detectors and CO2 detectors. It is also a good time to review your family’s fire escape plan. Make sure you have a designated meeting place.”
The Kentucky Division of Forestry reported in the last decade there were more than 10,000 fires in the Commonwealth that burned more than 300,000 acres of land, 99% of them were caused by humans. During this same time frame, arson was the leading cause of these fires, closely followed by debris burning. They encourage citizens to check with their local dispatch centers, county government, or local fire department to find out about restrictions and local ordinances before conducting any outdoor burning. The Division of Forestry Safe Debris Burning Guidelines are:
· Burning should be conducted only during favorable weather conditions of high humidity and calm winds.
· Fires should be put out immediately if windy conditions risk the fire spreading to adjacent areas.
· Burn piles should be small to allow quick control of the fire if necessary.
· All burn piles should be continuously monitored until completely extinguished.
· Keep fire under control and have a source of water and/or shovel nearby.
· Build an adequate fire break of at least a 10-foot width of cleared vegetation around the burn pile.
· Burn piles should be located an adequate distance from other burn piles and/or structures.
· Do not locate burn piles under utilities or over utilities that are buried.
· Do not burn debris under existing trees or other overhead material that may catch fire.
Adairville Rural Fire Department Chief Teddy Smith has two requests, “First, I ask that if you are burning a brush pile, please call the emergency dispatch non-emergency line at 270-726-4911 and let them know you are conducting a controlled burn and provide them with the address or location of the planned burn. If you let them know this and they receive an emergency call about a fire, they can avoid an unnecessary dispatch to the local fire department. Second, if you are burning a dozer-pile make sure to disc a circle 100 foot out from and around the pile. These piles can smolder for days, and this can help slow down a fire that may reignite.”
According to Kentucky Revised Statues (KRS) Chapter 149 subsections .360 — .430, laws relating to Forest Fire Prevention, it is unlawful for any person, including employees of landowners or lessees of land, “to set fire to, or to procure another to set fire to, any flammable material upon land owned or leased by him unless he previously shall have taken all reasonable care and precaution, by carefully clearing around the flammable material as necessary to prevent the escape or spread of fire to lands other than those owned or leased by him.” (KRS 149.375) Any person to “willfully, maliciously, or wantonly set on fire or cause or procure to be set on fire any timberland, or flammable material on such land, which is not owned, leased or controlled by him; who allows fire to escape from his land and burn the land of another; or who sets, throws, or places any device, instrument or paraphernalia in or adjacent to any timberland with intent to set fire to such land, or which in the natural course of events would result in fire being set to such timberland”(KRS 149.380) is also in violation of the law.
Chief Smith said, “Think before you burn. Be aware of weather conditions and be aware of what you’re burning. Make sure there’s nothing toxic and nothing rubber, if you’re caught burning something that damages the air quality, you can face hefty fines.” The penalties for violating the law can be up to $10,000 or up to five (5) years jail time or both. You may be responsible for paying the full costs expended for putting the fire out to the Commonwealth and to each county involved in fighting the fire. If property owned by others is damaged, you can expect to pay for those damages as well. (KRS 149.430) For more details on the Commonwealth’s Forest Fire Prevention laws, visit https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/law/statutes/chapter.aspx?id=37723.
If you suspect someone of wildland fire arson, you are encouraged to report them by calling the Target Arson Hotline number, 1-800-27-ARSON. You may remain anonymous and may be rewarded up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of an arsonist. You may also report wildland arson to local law enforcement officials, the Kentucky State Police or the Kentucky Division of Forestry field office serving the county where the fire occurred. If you need to report a wildland fire, call your local Emergency Communications Center by dialing 911.
