Green Takes a Stand

Steven Green from Oakville, was recently seen standing in the center of the Russellville square holding an American flag in one hand and a Ukrainian flag in the other. His family has lived in the South Logan area for many years, but his paternal great-grandparents are of Ukrainian descent.
When asked what he was doing and what message he wanted to convey, he replied, “I want to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to raise awareness among Americans that Vladimir Putin must be stopped. His war crimes will not go unpunished. The people of Russia should rise up and overthrow this tyrannical dictator and his lackey Sergey Lavrov. The United States must support Ukraine in every way possible through humanitarian and military aid. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a modern-day hero who deserves our respect and admiration. With our NATO allies, we will prove to the world that Ukraine can emerge victorious from this conflict. “
Green was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. but grew up in Massachusetts. He remembers visiting his maternal grandparents in his current home from as early as 1958. He is a retired historian and medieval genealogist. He does not claim to be an activist and has not previously demonstrated, but he says, “I am outraged at the barbarism being perpetrated against the Ukrainian people. I understand that U.S. Senator Rand Paul is distressed by fiscal irresponsibility but I believe Americans must prioritize halting the aggression of a modern-day Hitler.”
