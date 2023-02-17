Kristen Leeann Day, the third person indicted for involvement in the 2015 murder of Robert Wetton, was sentenced on Feb. 2, in Logan Circuit Court.
In 2022, Day was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, buy/possess in an unrelated case, and engaging in organized crime — criminal syndicate, complicity to murder, and persistent felony offender in connection to Wetton’s murder.
Through a plea deal with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the complicity to murder charge was amended to criminal facilitation to murder, and the charges of engaging in organized crime — criminal syndicate and persistent felony offender, 2nd degree were dismissed in exchange for Day’s testimony during Earl K. “Tudor” Johnson’s recent trial connected to Wetton’s death and drug trafficking.
Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr said, “I feel like everyone’s case was resolved the best way based on their involvement. Kristen testified to what she knew and that was risky for her to do. She is an example of someone who was badly influenced by Earl Johnson’s actions. I hope she takes advantage of the second chance that treatment offers.”
According to the terms of her plea deal, Day was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, must undergo substance abuse treatment, maintain verifiable employment, and have no contact with the Wetton family.
