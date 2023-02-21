Nostalgia is at the heart of a new game being developed by the LCHS Yearbook staff. This school year’s yearbook theme is “Fun and Games” and the students feel creating a game featuring the original high school layout and several of the more memorable faculty members was the perfect addition.

The game, modeled after a Monopoly board, is under the direction of senior students Lillian Harris and Sofia Bianchini, and junior German exchange student Fynn Sellet. Ryan Bailey, the yearbook sponsor, said, “We’re creating an international game. Two of the students are exchange students, the others are local American students.”

