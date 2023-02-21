Nostalgia is at the heart of a new game being developed by the LCHS Yearbook staff. This school year’s yearbook theme is “Fun and Games” and the students feel creating a game featuring the original high school layout and several of the more memorable faculty members was the perfect addition.
The game, modeled after a Monopoly board, is under the direction of senior students Lillian Harris and Sofia Bianchini, and junior German exchange student Fynn Sellet. Ryan Bailey, the yearbook sponsor, said, “We’re creating an international game. Two of the students are exchange students, the others are local American students.”
In place of properties featured in the classic game, this take on it features several classes per subject area. “The classes are shown in the order you’d take them such as math. The classes would typically be taken in the following order Algebra, Geometry, Algebra II, Math for Business, Pre-Cal, Calculus, and Trig,” explained Bailey. Other subject areas include history, the sciences, English, AP, and dual credit classes, business classes, humanities, and electives.
“The hallways are going to be populated by the teachers, the legends. We’re going to try designing the cafeteria and library similar to how it is and have current students in there so it looks active,” said Bailey.
The class needs the community’s help with completing the game. “We are asking former students and staff members to send color photographs of the teachers while they were with the school. We wanted full-body photos, but that is proving difficult. So we’ve decided to use just their faces,” Bailey said. They admit getting photos has been a challenge and they still need photos of most of the legendary faculty members.
Some features of the classic game will remain, such as the chance cards, which will feature some of the current legends. “There are positive and negative cards, one that we have features Mr. Jukes (the current librarian),” explained Bianchini.
The students hope the game will bring parents and their children together and that they will share memories with each other of the faculty that left lasting memories. “Since the freshman wing hasn’t always been part of the school, we wanted to include all the classes you’d take as a freshman. We want it to be for everyone. We don’t want this game to be played just this year, but played by everyone for a long time,” said Harris.
Bailey wants everyone to know that creating the game was going to be expensive, to bring down the cost, many pieces of the game are now being created by other LCHS classes. “We realized the CTC (Career and Tech Center) could make the tokens, the yearbook staff can print the money, and we can get the instructions printed from Staples,” explained Bailey. “The board and the box remain the key components that cannot be made in-house. We’d like to ask if there is a business or anyone out there who would like to donate to its creation, we want to include them on the instructions in a ‘We couldn’t have done this without the support of...’ section,” he continued.
The Cougar-opoly game is being used as a fundraiser for the yearbook staff to upgrade equipment such as cameras and computers used by the students in creating the yearbook.
Once the game is ready to purchase, current LCHS students will have first option to get the game. An email will be sent to parents and then to WRUS to let the public know when the game is available. The targeted sale price is around $40.
