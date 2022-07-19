The Kentucky Transportation Cabinets (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the Not So Fast, Kentucky speed awareness campaign through July 31 to keep Kentuckians safe.

“As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Whether you drive a car, truck or motorcycle, put your phone down and maintain a safe speed on the road.

