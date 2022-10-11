On Sept. 17, 2022, the Logan County High School FCCLA chapter held a day of trash pickup. Trash was collected and bagged starting at the bypass on Orndorff Mill Road going out five miles south, to Campground Road, on both sides.
Performing this act of community service earned the club $500, which will help the chapter to expand in many ways.
“As Family, Career, and Community leaders of America, it is our duty to do our very best to help not only our homes but our local communities as well. We were very pleased to be able to help clean our community while striving to do our best. We would like to thank Mr. Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Waste Coordinator, for allowing us to participate in this worthwhile activity to better our community,” said Lexi Plummer, Logan County FCCLA VP of Public Relations.
