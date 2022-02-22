RPD cites one, arrests another during taffic stop

On Feb. 12, 2022, the Russellville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling westbound on West 9th Street.
Upon contact with the driver, the odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana was located. During a search of the passenger, Jarrett Clayton, two small cellophane baggies were located containing suspected methamphetamine. Also located on Clayton was a small bag containing marijuana.
The driver was cited for possession of marijuana and released. Clayton was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
