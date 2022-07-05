Concerned Citizens of Logan County provide a needed service in our community. They are one of the few organizations in Logan County that offer a summer camp for kids filled with fun activities, a healthy lunch, and many memories that will last a lifetime.
The program costs the children nothing. However, cost it does for the non-profit who believes in the importance of assuring a safe place for our community’s youth to hang out while out of school and parents are at work.
“We have over 50 youth enrolled in the program this year. We feed them everyday. We take the kids to places they can have a good time like the Carpenter Center to swim, and the Logan County Fair,” said Dorris Vick, Director of Concerned Citizens of Logan County adding it is thanks to donations the camp can continue. “We couldn’t do this without the community’s help.”
Vick said they are planning on taking the kids skating and many other activities but also utilize this time to help them keep up their reading skills while out of school for the summer break.
The Concerned Citizens of Logan County summer Camp have more youth than expected this summer and are always looking for donations.
If you would like to donated, contact Vick at 270-726-8721 or drop by ay 428 E. 5th Street, Russellville.
