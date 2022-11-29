Logan County’s School Board recently approved the purchase of five new school buses to join the fleet.
“Every year we replace buses,” said Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins. “Logan County Schools purchases five or six buses on a rotating yearly schedule to ensure our students have safe transportation and to meet the school safety requirements,”
After a certain number of years and miles, buses will be taken off the fleet and put into surplus. The buses that are removed, usually have about 120,000 miles on them, according to Mullins. There are 49 routes.
It costs approximately $118,653 for a new bus. The school system purchases the buses off the state contact list. All Logan County School buses are International buses. “It once cost around $100,000 a bus, but like with anything else, the cost has gone up,” said Mullins.
All Kentucky school buses are inspected each month by a Kentucky State Certified School Bus Inspector. School bus inspectors must have a minimum of two years of experience and complete training by a certified School Bus Inspector Instructor. Each year a specification working group meets to make any necessary changes to the school bus specifications. This working group is comprised of superintendents, school bus drivers, school bus driver trainers, technicians, and inspectors. Upon the completion of the school bus specifications and bid process, school districts are able to purchase the new school buses.
Each day 8,795 school buses in Kentucky transport over 385,000 students on school buses.
