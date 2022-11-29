Logan County’s School Board recently approved the purchase of five new school buses to join the fleet.

“Every year we replace buses,” said Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins. “Logan County Schools purchases five or six buses on a rotating yearly schedule to ensure our students have safe transportation and to meet the school safety requirements,”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.