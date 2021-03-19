Logan County Good Samaritan Offers Senior Services

Logan County’s Good Samaritan offers services specifically for seniors including Senior Boxes available to eligible seniors in Logan County and certification for the Russellville City Water Discount.
“Senior boxes are food boxes provided on a monthly basis and include recipes and healthy food choices from all food groups,” said Denise McDonald, Director for the Logan County Good Samaritan. “The Russellville Water Discount is a $10 a month discount provided by the City on water bills for low-income seniors and disabled persons. Both services are currently accepting applications.”
Both services are based on 130% of the poverty level income limits. Gross income is used to figure qualifications, meaning income before anything is deducted. The current monthly income limit for one person is $1,396, for two people is $1,888. Everyone who lives at the address is considered part of the household.
“During COVID-19, applications are handled somewhat differently,” said McDonald. “Anyone who believes they may qualify for either service is encouraged to call 270-725-9002 for more information.”
Logan County’s Good Samaritan is a Christian benevolent organization funded by participating churches in our area, private donations, and United Way. The nonprofit strives to provide, upon proper evaluation, the assistance of food, emergency housing, emergency transportation, or household necessities for residents of Logan County. It also assists clients in locating the proper local and state agencies to meet their needs.
