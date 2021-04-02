The City of Auburn is among 41 communities selected to receive funding to improve parks and outdoor spaces across Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced his selection of 41 projects totaling more than $4.3 million to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). All selected projects will upgrade parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky.
The City of Auburn will use $25,000 to construct a 9-hole disc golf course and a covered circular shelter with pad and lighting.
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants underwent federal review and will receive approval from the National Park Service.
“We are very excited about this grant which will continue to enhance our park system for the benefit of our citizens and those who visit our city,” said Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes. “It creates an economic opportunity.”
This marks the third year the city has applied for these funds and according to mayor Hughes, “The third time is a charm.”
The course will be constructed behind the Babe Ruth field and Senior Center. The idea of a disk golf course was something Hughes thought would be fun for all ages and provide physical fitness.
“Disk golf is really growing in popularity and it’s something that the older and younger generation can do. It’s something they can do together as well,” said Hughes.
Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, is a game that is very similar to traditional ball golf. However, instead of using golf balls and golf clubs, players throw a disc into a basket or at a target. The score is kept the same with the lowest score winning.
Along with the golf course, a covered shelter will be built for rest and relaxation. A lighted gravel walking trail will be added complete with fit trail equipment that can be done along the way.
“This will be a lighted trail and will be good for people who want a safe place to walk at night,” said Hughes.
Other communities who were awarded funding include:
Drakesboro will use $125,096 to purchase and install new, commercial playground equipment and complete drainage and landscaping improvements at their City Park.
Hopkinsville will use $75,000 to construct two group shelters and one playground at the Pardue Lane Park.
Christian County will use $25,000 to assist in the construction of a covered pavilion at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center.
Todd County will use $250,000 for the acquisition of a vacant industrial property from the City of Elkton to create a regulation-size soccer field complete with a concessions stand and restroom facility, lighting, fencing, and a parking lot.
