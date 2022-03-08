March
Game Night
March 10, 17, 24, 31 at 6:30 p.m. Online
Weekly game nights are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group.
Movie Night
March 12, 19, 26 at 9 p.m. Online
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
March 14, 21, 28 at 10 a.m. All Branches
Pick up your weekly craft pack! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last.
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
March 9 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Grab your craft kit for November, while supplies last. Pick up at the Russellville Library. Visit the LCPL | Adult Programming page for updates.
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
March 14, 28 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Teen crafts are available, while supplies last. Ask for one at the front desk.
March 14th the library will open at 12 p.m.
March 17-18 all branches of the library will be closed for staff development. No items will be due.
Little Panther Academy
March 18 at 10 a.m.
Former Russellville Middle School Library
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library are teaming up again to host the Little Panther Academy. The Little Panther Academy will occur once a month at Russellville Schools in the former RMS library at 210 East 7th Street in front of Rhea Stadium. This is open to ages birth to 5 years old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Families can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement, and crafts. A light snack and drink will be served to the families as well. Each family will go home with 1 storybook and 1 alphabet learning set this month. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships. For more information, contact Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information at 270-726-3927.
Board Meeting
March 21 at 5 p.m. All Branches
Open to the public.
Book & Movie Discussion
March 29 at 6 p.m. Online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join the Logan County Speculative Fiction Facebook page to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.