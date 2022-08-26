Apex Transfer Station near Auburn caught fire Tuesday, July 12, and citizens along with contractors are beginning to scramble on what to do with their waste since the gates are still closed to the public.

Scott Waste Services does not own the transfer station but it contracts with Apex offering Logan Countians a place to take waste. Free dump days are offered twice a month on the second and fourth Saturdays as part of an interlocal agreement Scott has with the county and its four cities. Since the transfer station burned six weeks ago, magistrates are concerned about where this waste will end up if something isn’t figured out soon.

