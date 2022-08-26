Apex Transfer Station near Auburn caught fire Tuesday, July 12, and citizens along with contractors are beginning to scramble on what to do with their waste since the gates are still closed to the public.
Scott Waste Services does not own the transfer station but it contracts with Apex offering Logan Countians a place to take waste. Free dump days are offered twice a month on the second and fourth Saturdays as part of an interlocal agreement Scott has with the county and its four cities. Since the transfer station burned six weeks ago, magistrates are concerned about where this waste will end up if something isn’t figured out soon.
“I think we need to have a conversation,” said magistrate Thomas Bouldin. “This has been shut down on two different occasions. I’ve had calls from contractors not being able to take their trash out there. They are under contract to provide this service and they are not doing it. I know it’s difficult, and I’m not fussing at them, but we need a backup plan.”
News of a free dump day on Saturday, Aug. 27 is being reported by Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill.
“As most know, we haven’t had free dump days since the fire at the transfer station,” said Cockrill. “The building that caught fire may not be repaired for some time to come, but there is some good news for the free days. Scott Waste has worked on a plan to open this Saturday, Aug. 27th for the scheduled free day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be at the same address at the Apex Transfer Station, 55 Pleasant View Drive in Auburn. Instead of dropping waste under the burned building, folks would bring garbage across the scales to roll off dumpsters placed away from the burned building area. We appreciate Scott Waste working on this.”
Cockrill said he wasn’t sure about other free dump days in the future yet. He also reported Apex is not yet able to open the transfer station throughout the week at this time. However, they are working on a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.