News-Democrat & Leader Editor Chris Cooper has been named editor of the Franklin Favorite and Portland Leader. She will continue as the editor of the NDL.

“Chris has done a fantastic job as editor in Russellville,” said Mike Alexieff, publisher of the NDL as well as the Favorite and the Leader. “I’m confident she will bring to her new papers the same commitment to community journalism she has demonstrated at the New-Democrat & Leader.”

