The Logan County Grand Jury convened on April 28, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Dalton Montgomery Bilyeu — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; License Required — To Be Carried on Person; Permitting Operation of Motor Vehicle with Improper Registration.
Don Coffey, Jr. — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Jeffrey L. Crisp — Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Dustin Fox — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Hydrocodone; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Bronson E. Fuller — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others.
Elizabeth D. Gant — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree.
Patrick Sean Gray — Hitchhiking/Disregarding Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Falsely Reporting an Incident to Law Enforcement; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol.
Timothy Wayne Heatherly — Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Indecent Exposure, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Attempt, Assault, 3rd Degree, Inmate Assault on Corrections Employee (3 counts); Attempt, Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer (2 counts); Menacing; Resisting Arrest.
Christopher A. Hinton — Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, Minor Injury; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Leanne Marie Johnson — Violations of Conditions of Release; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Assault, 4th Degree — Child Abuse.
Logan C. Lashley — Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Jessica Leonard — Criminal Trespass, 2nd Degree; Burglary, 3rd Degree (15 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Shoplifting (15 counts); Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Charles A. Mayes — Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, Minor Injury; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No/Expired Registration Plates; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Jameson Mayo — Perjury, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Ian Rodric Noe — Speeding 26 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense, Aggravating Circumstances; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 20 but ≤ 120 D.U., Drug Unspecified.
James Ryan Powell — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle (2 counts); Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (5 counts); Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Reckless Driving (2 counts); Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License (2 counts); Disregarding Stop Sign (3 counts); Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree (2 counts); Careless Driving; Speeding 26MPH or Greater Over Limit; Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light.
Lasheeka N. Shelton — Complicity, Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; Complicity, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Patricia Gale Shelton — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Theft — Receipt of Two or More Stolen Credit/Debit Cards; Attempt, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others; Operating a Motor Vehicle With Expired Operator’s License; Vehicle a Nuisance, Noisy Possession of Burglary Tools; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.