RUSNWS-09-09-22 Community Education 1

Yoga

Instructor Angela Pritchett, RYT 500, is eager to share her passion and enthusiasm for Yoga and its many benefits to our health. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will begin Tuesdays, Sept. 13, and go through Oct. 25. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Monday, Sept.12.

