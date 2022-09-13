Yoga
Instructor Angela Pritchett, RYT 500, is eager to share her passion and enthusiasm for Yoga and its many benefits to our health. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will begin Tuesdays, Sept. 13, and go through Oct. 25. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Monday, Sept.12.
The Basics of Playing Bridge
This two-nights-per-week, this three-week class will begin Tuesday, Sept 13, and Thursday, Sept. 15, and continue through Thursday, Sept. 29. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School, at 6 p.m. The instructor is Ellen Nealy. The cost will be $60 per student. TheBridge for Bright Beginners booklet is included in the price. Please register on or before Monday, Sept. 12.
Basic Sign Language
The basic sign language class will assist you in learning the basics of conversational American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with the deaf. Sessions will include learning the alphabet, words you should know, numbers, common phrases, key expressions, and important vocabulary words. Classes will be on Thursdays, Sept. 15, through Oct. 27. They will be held at Stevenson Elementary, from 5-6 p.m. The instructor is Mrs. Terri Holliday. These 6-classes will cost $60. Please register on or before Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Beginning Song Writing
Learn to write songs. This class will present the basic concepts of popular songwriting and how to write memorable lyrics. It will cover copywriting, publishing, and any other questions. The Instructor is Travis Bryan. Classes will be held at Russellville High School from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 15, and going through Oct. 27. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Basic Uses of Essential Oils
Come learn some of the basic uses of essential oils. This class will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Stevenson Elementary School, from 9-11 a.m. The instructor will be Faith Chick. This class will cover basic instructions and helpful ideas in using essential oils for support in various aspects of daily life. You will also receive “hands-on” ideas and make your own 5ml “sleep sweet”, “seasonal sniffles”, or “happy day” roller to take home with you. The cost will be $35. Please register on or before Thursday, Sept. 15.
Fall-Forest Painting Class
Come enjoy this new one-time painting class taught by instructor Melinda Barnhart. It will be offered at Stevenson Elementary, on Monday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. This class will be offered for all ages including children, ages 10 and up. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. All supplies will be provided. The cost will be $35 per student. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 16.
Basic Cake Decorating
Once again we will be offering a basic cake decorating class on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and have 3 classes through Nov. 8. Instructor Debbie Wilson will be sharing her giftedness and techniques. The cost will be $35 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 21.
Bread-Making
Everyone that has taken this class, has simply loved it. Another one-time bread-making class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29. This class will be hands-on bread-making steps (also demonstrating using a stand mixer) plus you will leave with enough dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. Instructor Martin Elmes will also demonstrate how to make English Muffins. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 9 a.m.-Noon. The cost will be $40 per student. Each student is asked to bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct. 27.
We must have a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes, so please contact us soon. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register, please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director at 270-726-8405, or email her at penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
