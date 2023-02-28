The Logan County High School Academic Team traveled to Hopkinsville on Feb. 18th to compete in the Regional Governor’s Cup competition. The competition was the next step towards the state finals (Louisville, March 17-20), and follows last month’s, 5th consecutive District champions finish.
At the District competition, held on Jan. 20th, both the Quick Recall and the Future Problem teams came away with first-place finishes. Members of the Quick Recall team are as follows: Aidan Hughes, Jenna Coles, Matthew Taylor, and Brennan Christmas. Future Problem-Solving team members: Brennan Christmas Jillian Christmas, Olivia Atkinson, Brianna Lott, and Kinley Durbin.
In individual subject competition at the District, the team again demonstrated excellence by finishing with three more, first-place finishes. Subject competition results are as follows: Math- 1st Aidan Hughes, 3rd Brennan Christmas; Science- 5th Aidan Hughes; Social Studies- 1st Matthew Taylor; Composition- 1st Brianna Lott, 2nd Olivia Atkinson, 5th Jillian Christmas.
At last weekend’s Regional competition, the team finished in third place overall. The Future Problem Solving team of Brennan Christmas, Jillian Christmas, Olivia Atkinson, and Brianna Lott finished in second place. Aidan Hughes placed 5th in Science. Matthew Taylor placed 3rd in Social Studies. In Composition, Brianna Lott finished 5th. All of the aforementioned teams will represent LCHS at the state.
The LCHS Academic team is coached by Mr. Harvey Harris and Mrs. Amy McLean.
The Governor’s Cup encourages depth and breadth of academic knowledge, cultural literacy, teamwork, leadership, creativity, risk assessment, and critical thinking, and provides the fun that comes with being part of a team. Established in 1985, the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition (KAAC) serves over 20,000 students and nearly 1200 schools at over 400 competitions each year.
