RUSNWS-02-23-24 LCHS ACADEMIC

Pictured left to right are Olivia Atkinson, Jillian Christmas, Brennan Christmas, Jenna Coles, Matthew Taylor, Kierra Ledford and Aidan Hughes.

 Photo submitted

The Logan County High School Academic Team traveled to Hopkinsville on Feb. 18th to compete in the Regional Governor’s Cup competition. The competition was the next step towards the state finals (Louisville, March 17-20), and follows last month’s, 5th consecutive District champions finish.

At the District competition, held on Jan. 20th, both the Quick Recall and the Future Problem teams came away with first-place finishes. Members of the Quick Recall team are as follows: Aidan Hughes, Jenna Coles, Matthew Taylor, and Brennan Christmas. Future Problem-Solving team members: Brennan Christmas Jillian Christmas, Olivia Atkinson, Brianna Lott, and Kinley Durbin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.