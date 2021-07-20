A drowning occurred Thursday, July 15th at approximately 9 p.m. at Lake Malone, According to Logan County Coroner Mary Givens.
Jennifer Browning, 36, of Greenville, was fishing in a tournament with her husband when their boat struck an island, throwing Mrs. Browning from the boat into the water. According to reports, Browning was putting on a life jacket immediately before the incident. The operator was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
Givens said an autopsy was scheduled at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are handling the incident. Also on scene were Logan County Search and Rescue, Logan County EMS, the Dunmor Volunteer Fire Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
