Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton thanked members of the fiscal court Tuesday for their continuing support throughout the years to local agencies who played a large role when the 11-year-old child disappeared last week.
“A big part of the operation’s success was due to the training many of those who helped receive each year. And that comes from you guys (fiscal court) for the support you give us, not only the sheriff’s office but Logan County’s Search & Rescue. I can promise you that those dollars spent on training were utilized for those three days.”
The sheriff’s department was joined in the investigation by multiple local, state, and federal police agencies.
“I would like to give a shout-out to our local Search & Rescue Squad as well as the Lewisburg Fire Department for allowing us to utilize its substation for a command post this past week during the missing child incident,” said the sheriff. “The effort, coordination, and communication by the state, local, and federal agencies were unbelievable.” Other partners who helped in the search included Logan Aluminum and RJ Corman.
The sheriff said it was a very humbling experience coordinating with Todd, Muhlenberg, and Warren Counties during the incident. Numerous emergency management directors came and assisted, including Western Kentucky University, who sent its emergency management director and meteorologist on Thursday so they could watch the weather.
“Christian Aid Ministry is a phenomenal group of people that came out of Tennessee and brought some amazing equipment that we were able to utilize, track, and keep up with things,” said Stratton.
“I saw a lot during the tornado in December of the community coming together but this most recent event was a next-level experience that I’ve never experienced before. Again, the fiscal court has a lot to do with that by supporting the local agencies in Logan County and I wanted to thank you all for that,” added the sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.