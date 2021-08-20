The Russellville Police Department responded to 390 East 2nd Street on July 30, 2021, in reference to a theft of a vehicle.
Upon arrival, the victim advised their 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck, red in color, had been stolen from the residence. The vehicle had last been seen on the property on the morning of July 30.
The vehicle has small fender damage by the driver’s side headlight and bears a Kentucky registration plate of ADW121.
The owner of the truck advised authorities they may have seen the truck spray painted black.
On Aug. 15, 2021, the Russellville Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a gray Pontiac Grand Prix for reckless driving on Hopkinsville Road. The driver of the vehicle fled in an attempt to elude law enforcement.
The vehicle was located abandoned on Meadowbrook Court. It was later found to have been stolen from 588 Guion Street sometime between 1-3:30 a.m. on this date.
Police are currently investigating the incident in an attempt to identify the subjects who stole the vehicle.
Anyone with information on either of these stolen vehicles are asked to contact the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.
— Staff report
