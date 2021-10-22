TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will host an opioid take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.
Law enforcement officers from the local Police Department will be collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items, and a drive-through collection option.
TriStar Greenview is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s third annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. In the fall of 2020, HCA Healthcare facilities collected more than 13,500 pounds of unused and expired medication at nationwide “Crush the Crisis” events.
“TriStar Greenview and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, are committed to taking action against the opioid epidemic,” said David Smith, MD, chief medical officer of TriStar Greenview. “While drug take back events and drop-off sites are safe, environmentally responsible methods for disposing of unused prescriptions, we have instituted pain management protocols that significantly reduce the need for opioids following a medical procedure altogether. Our enhanced surgical recovery protocol leverages evidence-based intra and post-operative interventions to optimize pain outcomes, and a multimodal approach for acute pain management in the ER utilizes alternatives to opioids as frontline treatments for common painful conditions.”
“TriStar Health is committed to raising awareness in our communities about the dangers of opioid addiction,” said Tama VanDecar, M.D., TriStar Health Chief Medical Officer. “One way we can prevent misuse and diversion of these potentially addictive medications is through proper disposal. ‘Crush the Crisis’ events provide our communities an opportunity to safely and anonymously discard opioid medication.”
“Crush the Crisis” will take place on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medication at the convenient drive-through drop-off station set up in front of the main entrance at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
For more information, go to TriStarHealth.com/CrushTheCrisis or call 833-582-1970.
— Submitted
