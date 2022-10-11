Following suit with several other surrounding counties due to the dry conditions and lack of rain, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick issued an executive order effective Oct. 10, 2022, that all outdoor burning in the county is prohibited per statute. The last burn ban issued was back in the summer on July 6th lasting until July 29th.
KRS 149.401 is a statute that authorizes any city or county to ban open burning during fire hazard periods.
A city or county may enact an ordinance banning all open burning during periods of extraordinary forest fire hazard or fire occurrence. Such ordinance may authorize the implementation of such a ban by executive order of the chief executive officer upon notice by the Division of Forestry that a period of extraordinary forest fire hazard or fire occurrence exists.
Any ordinance promulgated by a city or county may establish penalties for violation of the ordinance and may be enforced by the promulgating body, or by the cabinet, and referred to the appropriate county or Commonwealth attorney for prosecution if not followed. “I urge all law enforcement to enforce this burn ban,” said Chick.
Chick asks all Logan Countians to comply with this order to preserve Logan County’s timber values, but more importantly, preserve the most valuable resource Logan County has, the lives and well-being of its priceless citizenry.
The ban will be in effect until the order is rescinded by public notice.
