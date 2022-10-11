Following suit with several other surrounding counties due to the dry conditions and lack of rain, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick issued an executive order effective Oct. 10, 2022, that all outdoor burning in the county is prohibited per statute. The last burn ban issued was back in the summer on July 6th lasting until July 29th.

KRS 149.401 is a statute that authorizes any city or county to ban open burning during fire hazard periods.

