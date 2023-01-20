The 18th annual Soldier Family Christmas was a great success.
This yearly project provides toys and food for the lowest paid families of the seventh and now sixth battalions at Fort Campbell. These two battalions have a history with Logan County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
The 18th annual Soldier Family Christmas was a great success.
This yearly project provides toys and food for the lowest paid families of the seventh and now sixth battalions at Fort Campbell. These two battalions have a history with Logan County.
They had provided services during weather catastrophes, as well as, helping with brother Joe’s Family Christmas that provides food and toys to the families and children of Logan County. Not only that, but the men and women of these battalions have been sent worldwide to keep us safe here at home.
Last fall, organizers of the Soldier Family Christmas requested community contributions to show our county’s appreciation. More than $3,200 was collected as gift cards to present the families.
Up until Covid-19, the Democratic women’s club raised funds to buy toys for approximately 250 children. In addition, turkeys and hams were bought for 50 to 60 families. The Republican women’s club contacted women all over the county to donate food boxes. Fifty to 100 boxes are donated every year. All of this was delivered to Fort Campbell early in December by the Cates Company. Additional donations to both projects have been made by members of the Russellville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
Since Covid-19, the committee has had to go in a different direction. Money not used in the past two years will be given to the Fort Campbell readiness center who will purchase the toys. Instead of food boxes, Logan County citizens were asked to donate money to help purchase gift cards from Walmart to give to the families to purchase their own food.
Items for the Fisher House were also collected and donated. The Fisher House is a temporary “home-away-from-home” for family members to be closer to loved ones receiving medical care at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital or another facility nearby. Staying at the house is offered at no cost. Items collected include household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies; and personal care items such as toothpaste, shampoo, baby wipes and lotion.
Another fund to be used as our soldier’s needs determine is the Pennies for Freedom. The total collected this year was more than $775.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.