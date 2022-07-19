The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 16 through July 22 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65
A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County is ongoing. The construction is from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Lane closures at different times should be expected.
Interstate 165
U.S. 231 Exit 33 -The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. The on-ramp to southbound I-165 is expected to be closed for up to two weeks beginning Tuesday, July 19. Motorists should follow U.S. 231 for the detour. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.
Pavement markings installation from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County will continue. The speed limit remains 55 mph.
Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway
A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will continue next week. Motorists can expect lane closures from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph.
Logan County
KY 3233 (mile point 0-1) A project to resurface KY 3233 from KY 3519 to U.S. 68X is expected to begin this week. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures. The project should take about a week to complete.
Todd County
KY 181/KY 507 intersection A school safety improvement project is expected to begin this week. The work will consist of drainage improvements and widening of the KY 507 approaches to KY 181. Resurfacing work on KY 181 will take place once the safety improvements are completed. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Warren County
U.S. 31-W Nashville Road A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Night work is expected on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 6 p.m. for culvert pipe installation. Expect delays and one lane traffic throughout the night. The roadway will fully reopen Monday morning. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone.
