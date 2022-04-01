The federal Health Resources and Services Administration is now accepting applications for its Nurse Corps Scholarship Program.
The competitive program provides scholarships to nursing students in exchange for a commitment to serve for a minimum of two years, following graduation, at an eligible health care facility facing a critical shortage of nursing staff.
The scholarship award covers tuition and fees, other reasonable costs (books, clinical supplies/instruments, and uniforms), and a monthly stipend. Scholarship support may be available for up to four years.
Program applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a full-time student in an accredited nursing degree program. Applicants must begin taking classes in their program on or before Sept. 30, 2022.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 5, 2022.
For more information, visit http://bhw.hrsa.gov or contact Michael McGill at the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (michael.mcgill@uky.edu; 606-439-3557).
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH), established in 1991, is a federal-state partnership authorized by federal legislation. The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health, located in Hazard, serves as the federally-designated Kentucky Office of Rural Health. KORH works directly with clinicians, clinic and hospital administrators, policymakers, and other stakeholders to improve the accessibility of health care services for the Commonwealth’s rural and underserved residents. The office connects communities and health care organizations to local, state, and federal resources while working toward long-term solutions to financial, quality improvement, and workforce challenges.
