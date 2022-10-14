The Logan County Fiscal Court officially showed its support for a speculative building to be constructed at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park in Russellville. The body voted to allow county attorney Joe Ross, Judge-Executive Logan Chick, and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to draft an agreement the Logan County Fiscal Court will co-sign a note with the IDA for the $5 million project.

The court agreed in July to release the last three years of its financial records to the Logan County Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) to help secure a bank loan to construct the spec building. Speculative, or “spec” buildings are built by developers with the goal of attracting tenants during or shortly after construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.