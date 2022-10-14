The Logan County Fiscal Court officially showed its support for a speculative building to be constructed at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park in Russellville. The body voted to allow county attorney Joe Ross, Judge-Executive Logan Chick, and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to draft an agreement the Logan County Fiscal Court will co-sign a note with the IDA for the $5 million project.
The court agreed in July to release the last three years of its financial records to the Logan County Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) to help secure a bank loan to construct the spec building. Speculative, or “spec” buildings are built by developers with the goal of attracting tenants during or shortly after construction.
Jim DeCesare, Executive Director of LEAD, spoke to the fiscal court Tuesday following up on past conversations he has had with the court concerning the spec building. DeCesare said he had spoken to several local financial institutions about loaning the funds to pay for the project. All of them will require the fiscal court to make a concrete commitment to be the co-signer before moving on to the next step.
DeCesare said the IDA would have a year or so to build and market the project. After that, when it sells, the county would be made whole, along with any interest.
“Right now, we have a pad ready for an 80,000-square-foot building,” said DeCesare. “However, site selectors are saying 100,000 square feet is the minimum.” The plan is to put a 100,000-square-foot speculative building on that site that could be expanded to as much as 400,000 square feet if needed. DeCesare says there have been several site visits already looking for such a building. “Eighty% of our clients want a building under construction or one that has been newly constructed to move into,” he said.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport, who supports the project, believes the City of Russellville should be asked to have some skin in the game since the project is located within the city limits. He had asked DeCesare at a previous meeting if he was going to talk to the city council about helping out.
“I somewhat have a problem in that the City of Russellville receives two% occupational tax and the county gets .75. If they don’t want to back the loan, they could forgo their two% for a little while. I don’t know if that’s something that’s possible or not,” said Davenport who doesn’t think it’s fair the county is backing the loan, doing all the heavy lifting, and taking on all the risk. “When someone buys the building and has a lot of employees, the City of Russellville will get the occupation tax and come out smelling like a rose,” added Davenport. “Those are all valid points,” said DeCesare.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said there was a bigger picture to be looked at. “We are in it together. The end goal is to bring in somebody who is going to bring in employees who may be living in Logan County. This will increase the tax base. It’s a win-win situation,” said Bouldin.
