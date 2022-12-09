A Russellville man was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Nov. 18, on two counts of Sodomy, First Degree; one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Third Degree; one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, and one count of Wanton Endangerment, Second Degree.

According to the Commonwealth, Deandre L. Rippy, 31, on or between May 8-9, in Logan County, committed the offense of Sodomy, First Degree, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a minor by forcible compulsion (2 counts).

