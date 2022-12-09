A Russellville man was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Nov. 18, on two counts of Sodomy, First Degree; one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Third Degree; one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, and one count of Wanton Endangerment, Second Degree.
According to the Commonwealth, Deandre L. Rippy, 31, on or between May 8-9, in Logan County, committed the offense of Sodomy, First Degree, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a minor by forcible compulsion (2 counts).
According to the Commonwealth, Deandre L. Rippy, on or between April 27 through May 9, in Logan County, knowingly committed the offense of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Third Degree, when he knowingly provided an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
According to the Commonwealth, Deandre L. Rippy, on or between April 27 through May 9, in Logan County, knowingly committed the offense of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor when he failed or refused to exercise reasonable diligence in the control of said minor to prevent the child from becoming a neglected, abused, or dependent child, after voluntarily assuming the care and custody of the child.
According to the Commonwealth, Deandre L. Rippy, on or between April 27 through May 9, in Logan County, knowingly committed the offense of Wanted Endangerment, Second Degree when he wantonly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of physical injury to a minor.
Bail was set at $100,000 cash for Rippy. He was scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 1, however, he did not show up on this date. There is an outstanding warrant for Rippy’s arrest.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.