The 26th annual Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous held Oct. 14-16 at the historic Red River Meeting House in Schochoh was a “peaceful, beautiful time with friends old and new,” Tom Ruley, founder of the event. “The weather was perfect as we watched the leaves float down and sunshine gleam on the colorful trees.”
The Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous take those who attend a step back in history. A living history that transports you back to the year 1800, according to Dreama Ruley, Tom’s wife. The rendezvous features period-dressed participants who spend a weekend living among nature and mimicking the lives of those who attended the Second Great Awakening at Red River.
The Red River Meeting House, located at 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville, Ky., was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States.
Held in June 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready in Logan County, Ky., and several preachers took part.
What later became known as the Revival of 1800 began as a traditional Presbyterian sacrament service at the Red River Meeting House on the third Sunday of June. As the revival spread to the congregations of McGready’s two other area congregations, several hundred people attended the meetings, held from Friday through Tuesday. McGready’s other congregations were located at Muddy River and Gasper River. The meeting was a chance for the settlers to end their relative isolation for several days and to engage with new people.
When revival broke out, dozens of members in the congregations had various emotional experiences as the holy spirit moved in the services. When the news spread around the countryside, anticipation for what might happen at the next meeting stirred the curiosity of everyone, and interest soared.
At this past Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous, nightly services were spent delving into the history of the Great Revival of 1800. Everyone learned a lot and enjoyed the presentations, said Ruley adding that the annual auction was smaller than usual in crowd and goods this year, yet it brought in a good amount for the upkeep of the grounds.
Sunday morning Robert Operia brought the sermon and Steven Vann officiated the sacrament service with a sacrament reading from Rev. James McGready. “It was a very special time in the Lord’s presence,” said Ruley.
The next event at the Red River Meeting House will be the Candlelight Christmas Service on Dec. 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. following the Schochoh Christmas Parade which begins at 2 p.m. The meeting house will be decked with Christmas cheer.
