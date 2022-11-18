The 26th annual Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous held Oct. 14-16 at the historic Red River Meeting House in Schochoh was a “peaceful, beautiful time with friends old and new,” Tom Ruley, founder of the event. “The weather was perfect as we watched the leaves float down and sunshine gleam on the colorful trees.”

The Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous take those who attend a step back in history. A living history that transports you back to the year 1800, according to Dreama Ruley, Tom’s wife. The rendezvous features period-dressed participants who spend a weekend living among nature and mimicking the lives of those who attended the Second Great Awakening at Red River.

