After retiring from a life-long career, or two, many people struggle to fill their time. Some find enjoyment in volunteering, others in traveling. Still, others develop new hobbies or find the desired time to improve their skills and knowledge of an existing hobby. This latter category is where retired police officer Morris Kisselbaugh fits.

Morris shares how he became interested in re-caning furniture, “About 15 years ago, I had a chair that was in terrible condition. I wanted to learn about the caning process, but there wasn’t anyone around who could teach me. I’ve read many books and watched countless YouTube videos, so I’m mostly self-taught.” This self-taught knowledge includes weaving, woodworking, and occasional engineering.

