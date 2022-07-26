After retiring from a life-long career, or two, many people struggle to fill their time. Some find enjoyment in volunteering, others in traveling. Still, others develop new hobbies or find the desired time to improve their skills and knowledge of an existing hobby. This latter category is where retired police officer Morris Kisselbaugh fits.
Morris shares how he became interested in re-caning furniture, “About 15 years ago, I had a chair that was in terrible condition. I wanted to learn about the caning process, but there wasn’t anyone around who could teach me. I’ve read many books and watched countless YouTube videos, so I’m mostly self-taught.” This self-taught knowledge includes weaving, woodworking, and occasional engineering.
The use of bamboo cane webbing, sometimes referred to as wicker weaving, in furniture dates back to the mid-1600s. Furniture makers used the weaving style in South East Asia, Portugal, France, and England into the early 1900s, when it was most popular. Only a few species of rattan palm are suitable for use in making the cane strands, although hundreds exist. The palms grow primarily in Sumatra, Malaysia, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Ideally, the outer bark of 150-300 feet stalks with diameters of 1/2” to 1 1/2” are used for the cane, with the reed, or inner pith, best suited for basket-making materials. Caning supplies vary by size, as small as 1.5 mm or as large as 6 mm, and form-coil or webbing. A coil of cane fits holes as small as 1/8” or as large as 5/16”. The distance between holes determines a cane’s width for a project. A binder cane is also necessary if a piece of furniture requires webbing.
Morris says it’s a seven-step process after preparing the furniture when working with cane coils. “You can’t just start running the cane. You have to take notice of curves in the design of the piece. If you don’t plan for the piece’s design, the cane can break, or you’ll end up with a flat backrest when it might curve in multiple directions,” he says.
He admits the most challenging piece was a baby’s rocking chair with a Mexican Weave pattern. “I had to learn the pattern backward by making mental notes when removing the cane,” he said. The current project seems to be his favorite. “This chair belongs to an 88-year-old lady who told me it was originally her grandmother’s chair,” he says. The oldest pieces have been up to 150 years old. He also says the projects have come to him from as far away as Philadephia and North Carolina.
He has recreated backrests and seats of chairs, rockers, canoe seats, and stools. Most projects take 5 to 6-hour days to complete and require an average of 250 feet of cane. All projects require a great deal of patience.
Over the past 15 years, Morris also gained and shared knowledge with Scott Gilbert and The Basket Makers Catalog crew in Scottsville. “They help with supplies and teaching some things. There have been times I have been able to teach them a thing or two, based on my trials and errors,” says Morris. “I often have people say they want to learn how to do this. I welcome anyone who wants to learn the process, but it’s only by experience that you pick up tips and tricks of working with the cane.”
Like most craftspeople, Morris admits he sees the flaws in his work, “I want to make sure when a piece leaves here, it’s right. I’ve had to take things completely apart before.” He explains what drives him to recreate pieces brought to him. “When people come to me, they say, ‘I remember my grandma rocking me in this chair, and I want to be able to rock my child or grandchild in it, too.’ The sentimental aspect to the pieces, that’s what it’s all about,” he says with a smile.
Morris credits his success to word-of-mouth advertising since he doesn’t hand out business cards, has no website, and doesn’t advertise. If you’d like to see some of his work or wish to contact him regarding a project you have that could benefit from his skills and talent, he says, “Find me on Facebook.”
