Roy’s Bar-B-Que celebrated its 40th year in 2023, serving Logan County and many travelers far and wide delicious food and service.
On Monday, March 13th, you could see the enormous patronage and support for the Morgan family who opened their doors to celebrate along with the community with a birthday cake, gift cards, and many prizes.
Chris McGinnis of the WRUS Traveling Road Show braved the cold to document the event and welcome guests who packed the parking lot on Sarah Lane in Russellville for hours to show their respect.
Special guests who stopped by the celebration included the former University of Kentucky and professional basketball great, Kenny “Sky” Walker, and local legend Western Kentucky University great, Lillie Mason. Judge-Executive Phil Baker also stopped in to present a proclamation to the Morgan family in honor of their 40th birthday.
Lee Ann Morgan Harris said of the day, “It was incredible and everything we were hoping for and more. We appreciate Chris McGinnis, Kenny Walker, Judge-Executive Phil Baker, the Chamber of Commerce, and Dafnel DeVasier. There really are too many to name. Most of all, we want to thank our loyal customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.