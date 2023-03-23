Roy’s Bar-B-Que celebrated its 40th year in 2023, serving Logan County and many travelers far and wide delicious food and service.

On Monday, March 13th, you could see the enormous patronage and support for the Morgan family who opened their doors to celebrate along with the community with a birthday cake, gift cards, and many prizes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.