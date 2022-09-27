Baker, Gregory A.-09/21/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Burns, Ariana N.-09/16/2022-criminal possession of forged instr 3rd degree-failure to appear
Cauley, James Calvin-09/16/2022-criminal trespassing-3rd degree-poss of marijuana
Cross, Doyle D.-09/21/2022-failure to appear
Dearing, Joshua m.-09/20/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Dowlen, Deante V.-09/21/2022-hold for other
Flowers, James J.-09/20/2022-terroristic threatening, 3rd degree-failure to appear-harassment ( no physical contact)
Garcia, Jose B.-09/17/2022-failure to appear
Goodson, Maleek A.-09/16/2022-murder
Goodwin, Christopher J.-09/19/2022-obstructed vision and/or windshield-no registration receipt-no registration plates-failure to register transfer of motor vehicle-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)
Grady, Jacorian L.-09/16/2022-disorderly conduct, 1st degree
Greer, James Rickie-09/20/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Harris, Jennifer-09/20/2022-assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
Hightower, William D.-09/16/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (heroin)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Howard, Joanna L.-09/15/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-tampering with physical evidence
Kelton, Amari R.-09/15/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license
Kittinger, John Albert-09/19/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Little, Christopher Ray-09/15/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Logsdon, Jason H.-09/15/2022-probation violation (for technical violation)
Lyons, Kyle A.-09/17/2022-probation violation (for felony offense)
Mason, Anna R.-09/17/2022-discharge firearm/oth device across public road-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Mayhugh, Jeffery A.-09/19/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Medlock, Scott-09/20/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Miller, Ronald Dale-09/17/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-poss of marijuana
Miller, Wyatt A.-09/17/2022-sexual abuse — 3rd degree
Myers, Robert J.-09/20/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-unlawful imprisonment — 1st degree-strangulation 1st degree-fugitive from another state — warrant required
Owen, Tonya Ann-Marie-09/20/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Schulze, Robert L.-09/21/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Shields, Gregory L.-09/15/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Skipworth, Brittany Michelle-09/21/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Taylor, Alan R.-09/20/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Williams II, Frank H.-09/16/2022-improper equipment-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-improper park, blocking a sidewalk handicap ramp (obs)-failure to appear
