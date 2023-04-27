While many of their peers were celebrating Spring Break, several Logan County High School- Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members were competing at their organization’s Kentucky State Meeting with hopes of qualifying for the upcoming National Conference. The competition, which featured regional champions from across the state, was held March 22-24, at Louisville’s Galt House Hotel and Convention Center.
The LCHS FCCLA chapter had a strong representation at the confrence, winning first-place in two categories. Team members results are as follows: Camryn Holder- Job Interview- 1st place and to Nationals; Channing Huffines & Bethany Thompson- Chapter in Review Portfolio- 1st place and to National; Carlie Dones- Chapter in Review Display- competitor; Thalia Fernandez & Kennedy Hadden- Chapter Service Project Portfolio- 4th place; Elana Edler & Bella Gaddis- Focus on Children- competitors; Payton Daugherty, Victoria Pennington, Alexis Page, and Madi Fuller- received Power of One degrees.
Locally, the chapter have selected their slate of officers for the 2023-24 school year and are as follow: Camryn Holder- President, Courtney Hershberger- 1st Vice President, Peyton Daugherty and Victoria Pennington- Vice Presidents of Peer Education, Alyssa Hardison- Vice President of Individual Programs, Elana Edler- Vice President of STAR Events, Mya White- Vice President of Finance, Kennedy Hadden and Brooklyn Armstrong- Vice Presidents of Public Relations, Carli Dones and Madi Fuller- Vice Presidents of Membership, Thalia Fernandez and Aislyn Matthews- Vice Presidents of Parliamentary Law, and Bella Gaddis- Vice President of Community Service.
With over 200,000 members, FCCLA is a career and technical student organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum. Since 1945, club members have been making a difference in families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues. Through participation in completive events, becoming involved in community service opportunities, student leadership, and attending leadership conferences, members develop real world skills, explore career pathways, and become college-and-career ready. LCHS FCCLA sponsors are Joella Morrow and Amy Taylor.
