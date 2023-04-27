While many of their peers were celebrating Spring Break, several Logan County High School- Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members were competing at their organization’s Kentucky State Meeting with hopes of qualifying for the upcoming National Conference. The competition, which featured regional champions from across the state, was held March 22-24, at Louisville’s Galt House Hotel and Convention Center.

The LCHS FCCLA chapter had a strong representation at the confrence, winning first-place in two categories. Team members results are as follows: Camryn Holder- Job Interview- 1st place and to Nationals; Channing Huffines & Bethany Thompson- Chapter in Review Portfolio- 1st place and to National; Carlie Dones- Chapter in Review Display- competitor; Thalia Fernandez & Kennedy Hadden- Chapter Service Project Portfolio- 4th place; Elana Edler & Bella Gaddis- Focus on Children- competitors; Payton Daugherty, Victoria Pennington, Alexis Page, and Madi Fuller- received Power of One degrees.

