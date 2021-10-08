While the past school year presented unique challenges, the staff at Logan County High School has used the experience as a learning opportunity. One long-held belief that was f ully realized was the need for students to be involved in extra and/or co-curricular activities beyond the traditional 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. time frame.
“Ideally, all of our 1,000 students will be involved in at least one club, activity, or sport that extends beyond the school day,” said LCHS Principal Caycee Spears. “In conjunction with our rigorous academic classes, we want to provide students as many additional real-world opportunities as possible.”
Spears noted that the school currently has 27 clubs and organizations that promote student involvement and encourage leadership development, and he credits the staff advisors for putting in the time and effort to ensure the programs continue to grow.
“We have a rich tradition with many of our offerings, including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), the LCHS Band, and the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, and we have seen tremendous growth with our other clubs over the past few years,” Spears said.
One addition this fall was a Club Showcase during the school day organized by LCHS Curriculum Specialist Julie Cox.
“We wanted the underclassmen to learn about each club from the respective junior and senior officers,” Cox said. “They shared the overall goals of their organizations, while also discussing the competition, travel, and leadership opportunities, and we had a great response.”
In addition to the club offerings, LCHS also fields 26 varsity sports that keep campus busy throughout the calendar year.
“With the exception of the mandatory Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) mandatory ‘dead period’ in late June through early July, there is always something happening on our campus for our students,” Spears said. “We appreciate the family and community support we continually receive for all of our programs, and we hope that all of our students take advantage.”
