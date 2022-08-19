RUSNWS-08-16-22 Crawley Wedding 1
Chelsea Bliefernicht

Daniel Crawley from Russellville, Ky. was married to Kate Robertson from Waukesha, Wis. on June 25, 2022, in Chicago, Ill. where they currently reside.

The groom is the son of Earl and Diane Crawley of Russellville, Ky. He is a 2006 graduate of Logan County High School and earned a degree in information systems with a security emphasis from the University of Louisville in 2010. He is Associate Director at Ernst & Young in Chicago, Ill.

