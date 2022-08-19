Daniel Crawley from Russellville, Ky. was married to Kate Robertson from Waukesha, Wis. on June 25, 2022, in Chicago, Ill. where they currently reside.
The groom is the son of Earl and Diane Crawley of Russellville, Ky. He is a 2006 graduate of Logan County High School and earned a degree in information systems with a security emphasis from the University of Louisville in 2010. He is Associate Director at Ernst & Young in Chicago, Ill.
The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Kiz Robertson of Waukesha, Wis. She is a 2008 graduate of Waukesha West High School and earned a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012. She is Change Management Director for the CARA Group in Chicago, Ill.
They were united in marriage at 5 p.m. at Artifact Events in Chicago, Ill. with Nicole Zenner officiating. The maids of honor were Amy Robertson and Katie Grab. The best man was Nicholas Viers, formerly of Auburn, Ky.
They plan a honeymoon in Greece.
The headline is a recreation of Daniel’s parents’ wedding announcement, “Local Studwell marries Kentucky man” which originally ran in the Fairfield Citizen News in May of 1982.
