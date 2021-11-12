Celebrating 100 years

Dorothy Hughes Herndon will be turning 100 years old on Nov. 27, 2021.
Dorothy was born on a farm near Auburn, Ky. on Nov. 27, 1921, the middle child of Tommy and Mary Frances Hughes.
On June 26, 1943, Dorothy married the love of her life Kenneth Herndon. Together they loved, laughed, farmed, and raised five children: Peggy (Tom) Humphries of Alexandria, Va., Dean (Donna) Herndon, Phyllis Mimms, Jimmy (Janis) Herndon all of Franklin, Ky., and Lynn (Mark) Bond of Paducah, Ky. Dorothy has 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In 2010, Dorothy moved to Chandler Park Assisted Living in Bowling Green, Ky. She will be the first to tell you she loves it there. She has made many new friends and considers the wonderful staff her second family. Dorothy continues to find joy in each day and is a wonderful example for her family.
Cards or letters can be sent to Dorothy at Chandler Park Assisted Living, 2643 Chandler Dr #133, Bowling Green KY 42104-6256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.