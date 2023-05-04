Mary Lou Goodman-Shelton, of Dunmor, Ky., is turning 90 years old on May 9th, 2023.
Mary was born in Gravel Town, Ky. on May 9, 1933. Her four children are James McDonald, Roger McDonald, Andy Anderson, and Mary Ann Spurlock. She has 17 grandchildren: Jennifer Higgins, Teresa Thompson, Cecil McDonald, Nicole Wooten, Christ Stout, Jordan McDonald, Moses McDonald, JW Anderson, Wade Anderson, Dara Bratcher, Nathan Richie, Jeremy Richie, Daniel Richie, Blake Spurlock, Colton Spurlock, Zack Spurlock, and Michael Bays Spurlock, and several great-grandchildren.
