I think most of us know what grace is. Mankind was lost, stuck in our sin with no hope. God reached out to us through His grace, offered us a way out of sin, to become His children and inherit eternal life. Jesus died on the cross that we might have access to God’s glorious grace through the good news of the gospel.
Some respond to the gospel by saying it is too easy, too simple, or unfair. How can following a few simple commandments save us? But Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matt. 11:28-30).
Some non-Christians seem to think salvation is unfair, since those who have sinned the most, get the most forgiveness. While those who have sinned the least are equal, and all will receive the same reward. We might think we are pretty good people, strong in the faith, while others are weak and sinful constantly needing forgiveness, but the Lord sees us all the same. “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23).
Since we have all sinned, and the wages of sin is death (Rom. 6:23), we are all in the same boat, so to speak. Even though we all sin and deserve condemnation, there is a way out. We can accept the free gift of God’s grace, through His Son Jesus Christ, and inherit eternal life. There is no being right with God, without grace.
While all Christians think grace is a good thing, some seem to think it is lacking a little something. They think it would be much better with slight changes and a few more rules to go with it. Just a few regulations to help keep people in line to do better. There were those in the first century church who felt the same way. They thought the newly converted Gentile Christians needed parts of the law of Moses to help them be better Christians. The apostle Paul condemned this practice of adding to God’s grace in the strongest of terms. He tells them if they seek justification by the old law, they are severed from Christ and have fallen from grace (Gal. 5:2-4). I think what Paul is saying, is when we submit to new rules, even seemingly good rules, we cut ourselves off from God’s grace altogether, and are left with our own righteousness, which we have seen, is worthless in the sight of God.
The fact is the grace of God and His commandments are all we need to be obedient to Him. Some even go so far as to teach that no matter what we do, God’s grace will cover it. Grace is a gift, not a license to sin, for we read in Titus 2:11-14, “ For the grace of God has appeared bringing salvation to all men, instructing us to deny all ungodliness and worldly desires, and to live sensibly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good works.”
In baptism we died to sin, so we can no longer live in the corruption that caused us to be lost to start with. Grace is designed to free us from sin to serve God, not free us to commit more sin (Rom. 6:1-4). When we are baptized into Christ, our sins are taken away and we rise to walk in newness of life under the marvelous grace of God (Rom. 6:4). As long as we walk in the light, we are covered by His grace.
God has freely given us His grace, but contrary to what some say, man has a part too. God not only expects us to do our part, He commands that we do so. We must Hear (Rom 10:14), Believe (John 8:24), Repent (Luke 13:3), Confess (Rom 10:9-10), Be Baptized (Acts 2:38,10:48), Live godly until death (Titus 2:12, Rev. 2:10). Why not accept God’s holy grace and keep His commandments?
