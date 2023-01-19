I think most of us know what grace is. Mankind was lost, stuck in our sin with no hope. God reached out to us through His grace, offered us a way out of sin, to become His children and inherit eternal life. Jesus died on the cross that we might have access to God’s glorious grace through the good news of the gospel.

Some respond to the gospel by saying it is too easy, too simple, or unfair. How can following a few simple commandments save us? But Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matt. 11:28-30).

