Smiths celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Donnie and Mildred Smith will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9, 2021. They were married in 1951 at the home of Donnie’s brother in Olmstead, Ky. The wedding was officiated by their brother-in-law, Rev. Walter Bates.
The Smiths have three children, Gayle Hinton, Ricky Smith, and Cheri Pugh. They have five grandchildren, Kelsey Smith, Rebecca Burden, Brady Hinton, Darby Pulley, and Brett Pugh. They also have three great-grandchildren, Joel and Jude Smith, and Parker Pulley.
Donnie is retired from Southern States and Mildred retired after 19 years of driving a school bus for Logan County Schools. Donnie also drove a bus for five years following his retirement from Southern States.
The Smiths reside in Lewisburg and are members of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
