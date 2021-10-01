Juley Karon White and Thomas ‘Tommy’ Wayne Nelson
On Oct. 2, 1981, Juley Karon White and Thomas “Tommy” Wayne Nelson exchanged their vows at Antioch Baptist Church and began married life together.
Tommy and Juley have resided in Lewisburg, Ky. their entire married life, and there raised a family, a daughter, and a son. Shelby (Nelson) Belcher, son-in-law Ethan Belcher, and granddaughter Felicity Belcher of Lewisburg; Thomas Nelson, Jr., daughter-in-law Sarah (Noe) Nelson, and grandson Charlie Nelson of Lewisburg make up Tommy and Juley’s immediate family.
Tommy and Juley have decided to have a private reception; but calls, texts, or cards are welcome to congratulate the happy couple.
Here’s wishing Tommy and Juley many more happy years!
