In honor of their 65th wedding anniversary, the family of Harold Tate and Virginia Ellen Hanks is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Their family includes children, Charles Kelley Hanks (Jana), Eddie Hanks (Joy), and Alecia Stamps (Eric); nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach the couple at 957 West Main Street, Auburn KY 42206.
