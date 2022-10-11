Shadowy figures in hallways and cell blocks, the legend of the Bell Witch, ghost stories echo from the past in cemeteries, battlefields and historic hotels and communicating with spirits beyond the grave at a séance: these are some of the strange happenings at haunted destinations across Tennessee.
Read House Hotel’s Room 311 — ChattanoogaThere are those who believe Room 311 at this historic hotel is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly, a guest who was allegedly murdered by a jealous lover in 1927. Over the years, guests reported paranormal activity in the room, including unexplained noises, flickering lights, running water, shadowy figures and more. The haunted room is well-known by locals who say they experienced supernatural happenings of their own.
Victorian Séance Experience at Mabry-Hazen House — KnoxvilleA true manifestation of spirits or clever parlor tricks? Sitters can decide for themselves at the Victorian Séance Experience inside the front parlors of the 1858 historic house. Re-enactors follow 19th-century Spiritualism rituals to give an immersive experience filled with mysterious and startling wonders. Psychics, astrologers and tarot card readers also perform their craft for interested parties. The dark history of Americans’ experiences with death, burial and Spiritualism is preserved in the historic house museum.
Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary — PetrosHistoric Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary was known as the “end of the line,” holding some of the state’s most violent inmates, like James Earl Ray. During the day, former guards and former inmates give tours, but on certain nights, it turns into a haunted history lover’s dream with Brushy’s overnight paranormal tours. Small groups can tour the prison with equipment in hopes to capture evidence and hear the stories that still echo through the walls and cell blocks.
Jonesborough’s Cemetery Tour and Chester Inn & Museum — JonesboroughWalking through Tennessee’s oldest town, you’re bound to run into a ghost or two. In the fall, don’t miss A Spot on the Hill, an original, research-based play by Anne G’Fellers-Mason. Visitors will hear stories of how people came to Jonesborough, what kept them there and what happened to them. What do the spirits at the top of the hill have to say? Come and listen to real stories of real lives among the tombstones. Other haunted destinations include the Chester Inn & Museum along the Historic Main Street. Those who work there say they’ve heard footsteps and doors opening and closing.
Thomas House Hotel — Red Boiling SpringsOne of the most haunted places in the U.S., the Thomas House Hotel is built on an ancient Native American trail and has been witness to deaths, murders, accidents and a home for a cult. Guests reported feeling cold spots, hearing disembodied voices and seeing dark figures. The hotel hosts overnight ghost hunt weekends throughout the year, not for the faint of heart.
The Historic Commodore Hotel — LindenGuests at the Historic Commodore Hotel, built in 1939, reported eerily spooky encounters that might stir the curiosity of true ghost hunters, including seeing a little girl in a blue dress, pigtails and pink ribbons in her hair in the hallway or sitting in a chair. The ghost is supposedly very friendly. The charming boutique hotel is a perfect getaway where you may run into a ghost.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage — Nashville
One of Tennessee’s most popular historic destinations grows darker at night, and a spine-tingling chill hangs in the air with ghost stories and dark, mysterious tales at the home and grounds of former president Andrew Jackson. Embark on a spooky voyage during Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Ghost Tours 7 and 9 p.m. as you explore the mansion, grounds, and cemetery by lantern light. Hear stories about ghosts of the Battle of New Orleans and Jackson’s infamous meeting with the Bell Witch.
Orpheum Theatre — Memphis
Travelers enjoy musicals, concerts and fine arts events at the Orpheum Theatre. However, one guest in particular, Mary, hauntingly enjoys the theater from her balcony seat in C5. Many patrons, workers and actors have seen Mary watch the performances. She has allegedly been spotted dancing in the hallways and playing pranks on housekeepers by hiding their tools.
Shiloh National Military Park — Shiloh
Shiloh National Military Park in Shiloh preserves the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. You can hike the grounds of the park, following trails that will lead you to tablets and monuments away from the auto tour roads. There’s also a 1.1-mile trail that leads to the historic Shiloh Indian Mounds village. You can also pick up a map from the visitor center and drive the 12.7-mile, 20-stop, self-guiding driving tour of the battlefield.
