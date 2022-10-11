Shadowy figures in hallways and cell blocks, the legend of the Bell Witch, ghost stories echo from the past in cemeteries, battlefields and historic hotels and communicating with spirits beyond the grave at a séance: these are some of the strange happenings at haunted destinations across Tennessee.

Read House Hotel’s Room 311 — ChattanoogaThere are those who believe Room 311 at this historic hotel is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly, a guest who was allegedly murdered by a jealous lover in 1927. Over the years, guests reported paranormal activity in the room, including unexplained noises, flickering lights, running water, shadowy figures and more. The haunted room is well-known by locals who say they experienced supernatural happenings of their own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.