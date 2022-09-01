Federal government violates supreme law of the land
In the 12 years following the Declaration of Independence, each of the 13 original colonies/states had their own constitutions, governors and representatives. The Founding Fathers decided they needed a limited federal government to do what the states could not do individually. The form of government our founders gave us was a constitutional republic. They wanted “We the People” to live as self-governed, moral individuals.
Using the Declaration of Independence as the foundation, the Founding Fathers framed the U.S. Constitution to control the sinful desires of man and their government. It was to be the supreme law of the land. In a constitutional republic, the law is supreme, and all men, including its leaders, are subject to it.
Rights of the people exist in the Bill of Rights, NOT the Constitution. The U.S. Constitution only refers to the powers and duties of the three separate branches of the federal government.
The first 10 amendments are the Bill of Rights. They are written guarantees of rights that had been granted by God.
They are rights that are “endowed by our Creator,” as established in our Declaration.
Over the years, our federal government has NOT been functioning as a constitutional republic, and they violate the supreme law of the land.
But recently, the Supreme Court did do something good. The decision to vacate Roe v. Wade was entirely correct, as a matter of constitutional law. No such right ever existed. A very sick nation allowed that evil decision to stand for 50 years before vacating it as irrelevant. Roe v. Wade was a fatally flawed court opinion which directly violated the “inalienable right to Life” in the Declaration of Independence.
Our constitution does not change because of some judge’s opinion or bad interpretation. Interpretation of the constitution should go back to the original intent of the Founding Fathers, to research the Acts of the Continental Congress, the Federalist Papers, and public writings of the founders, prior to 1791.
Also, biologically speaking, human life begins at conception, and creates a new string of DNA that is personalized and totally unique. DNA is coded information, the blueprint for the new human’s growth and development. The Bible considers a fetus to be an unborn child, a planned human being that God is forming from the moment of conception.
