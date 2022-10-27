Letter-writer strikes out in description of government
Ken Blinco, in his letter to the editor in the Oct 13 edition of the Franklin Favorite, attempts to present himself as some sort of governmental expert by declaring that the USA (which he identifies as “America,” quite incorrectly), is not a “democracy,” but is a “constitutional republic.”
He very neatly chose those words because the phrase “constitutional republic” does not include the word “democracy,” which he implies has no place in the form of government in this country. He would be mistaken in both cases; that is, both his notion of being some sort of expert and that democracy is not a part of our government. Well guess what? Another name for a constitutional republic is “representative democracy with a constitution.”
In the 1770s, the terms “democracy” and “republic” were far from being settled, much like today, and were used interchangeably by most people. A thorough examination of the words of more than an extremely small sample of ONE of our “Founding Fathers” would illustrate that, but again, Mr. Blinco uses his example to portray an absolute. The notion that the founding fathers were of one mind on the best form of government is ludicrous.
He fails to recognize that there are forms of republics that are not bicameral constitutional republics when he writes “In a republic, the law is supreme, …” as if the USA has the only form of government that is a republic. The USA is neither a republic nor a democracy; it has also been called “a democracy in a republic,” as stated in The American’s Creed.
I believe Mr. Blinco values his right to vote as much as I, and most of us, do. If he wants to keep his right to vote, as I do, he better want to “save our democracy” instead of trying to use his word tricks to try to convince people to view democracy as something folks shouldn’t desire, all because he wants to conflate political parties (Democrats and Republicans which unfortunately use names that are similar to forms of government), with the political definitions of democracy and republic.
He also wants to convince folks that the political party of Democrats bizarrely equates to socialists. That would be akin to equating the political party of Republicans to racists. While I don’t know if he is a racist or not, I do know that not all Republicans are racists. He makes a blanket statement that is laughably inaccurate as every single Democrat I know is a capitalist, albeit with a decidedly sympathetic bent for those whom capitalism has left behind.
I could continue by taking apart every one of his sentences, but my time and interest wanes. I will lastly point out that in his conclusion, he again insists that our form of government is just a republic without any relationship to democracy at all when he states that “Our republic … has outlasted every true democracy in world history.”
He is partially correct because there has never been a “true democracy” in world history.
