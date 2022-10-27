Letter-writer strikes out in description of government

Ken Blinco, in his letter to the editor in the Oct 13 edition of the Franklin Favorite, attempts to present himself as some sort of governmental expert by declaring that the USA (which he identifies as “America,” quite incorrectly), is not a “democracy,” but is a “constitutional republic.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.