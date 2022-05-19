Franklin leaders have a sense of community, and the community responds to the leadership of those who commit the time and energy to making Simpson County a better place to live.
The Franklin Favorite is in the early stages of a People Shaping Simpson series of stories detailing the work and lives of those in the community who contribute to the local culture by blending, improving and shaping it to become an even stronger, more remarkable place to live and work.
It’s clear Franklin residents care about their community. From the work of civic groups, veterans groups and those who work tirelessly to improve people’s lives, this city has the energy and the drive needed to continue to build a place to live that is a great example of what Kentucky offers to those who reside here and those who relocate here.
The city and Simpson County are poised to grow, perhaps beyond what most of us would anticipate. The city and county governments are blessed with smart, dedicated people.
From Planning and Zoning to the mayor’s office, judge-executive’s office and police, fire and rescue, the city will give rise to a bigger, better Franklin in the coming years.
It’s a work in progress, preparing for what is to come in terms of growth and cultural improvements and opportunities.
It’s through the People Shaping Simpson series that the Favorite hopes to provide a glimpse into the community and how it is striving to make life better for everyone here.
