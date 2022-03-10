Well, Franklin, I’m having a hard time thinking of something to say without resorting to a cliché but alas the phrase that comes to mind is “All good things, must come to an end.”
This edition of the newspaper is my last as editor and I find myself leaving with an even mixture of gratitude and grief. The community welcomed me just over seven years ago with open arms. I was a young 23-year-old fresh from Chicago eager to get my career started as a reporter. You trusted me with your stories and for that I am forever changed.
My high school was one filled with movie-like cliques. Oddly, our mascot was also a Wildcat. Franklin-Simpson allowed me the opportunity to observe high school again in a new close-knit kind of way.
My very first day was Homecoming and I watched through my camera lens as the town shutdown to celebrate for the annual parade. The next morning I attended Franklin’s popular car show. There are still several community members who joke about my busy first weekend in town.
There are moments in life you know you will never forget. Like holding back tears when the football team lost at state after an undefeated season. I was there at every game taking photos on the sidelines of the field. Or sitting in the clerk’s office watching voting counts come in, as WFKN aired election coverage live. Then there was that time I interviewed Carlene Carter as Franklin celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary of Johnny Cash and June Carter, who were married at the United Methodist Church. These are just a few examples but I have so many more memories and experiences that I will carry with me.
Franklin is a special place and I truly believe that I chose to move here for a reason.
The truth is…I always knew my time at the newspaper had an expiration date, but I was not prepared for the heartache I feel as I close this chapter of my life.
I am so thankful for the opportunities I’ve had to work as a reporter and editor in community journalism. It’s truly been a dream. To the staff who I have worked alongside and the community — I will miss you dearly. I look forward to continuing to support the newspaper and seeing what happens next.
