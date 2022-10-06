Barry Sadler. The first time I heard his name was soon after my arrival for assignment at Fort Bragg, N.C., as the deputy post information officer in 1967.

Sadler, while a Special Forces Green Beret, was still officially a soldier stationed at Bragg, and his newly released song, “The Ballad of the Green Berets,” was sweeping the nation in 1966. It was the height of the Vietnam War and with a divided country on the war’s merits, Sadler and his song were like a propaganda promotion to literally rally the troops and the nation.

