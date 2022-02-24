Since last week marked the halfway point of the 2022 Regular Session, I took time to reflect on what we have accomplished, as well as what we have left to do. While we still have issues to tackle, I think we have made progress.
Budget: In a historic move, the House approved its version of the budget on January 20, a full month before we usually act on the measure. The version of the bill we approved includes record funding for education, a continued commitment to the state’s budget reserve trust fund, and pay increases for the Kentucky State Police, state employees, social workers, and educators. Saving money was also a priority for us. Not only do we have more in our Budget Reserve Trust Fund than ever in state history, but we also left more than $1.14 billion in anticipated revenue unspent. We budgeted to our state’s needs and worked hard to maximize every single dollar we allocated. What is left provides us with an opportunity to return it to taxpayers in the form of tax modernization.
Childhood Literacy: While the budget includes record funding for education, we also approved HB 226, which establishes Read to Succeed an early childhood literacy program that implements the use of evidence-based reading strategies, a reading universal screener, reading diagnostic assessments, and training for all K-3 teachers. HB 226 also includes funding for local school districts to hire reading interventionist specialists for students in need of additional support. Study after study shows that early childhood literacy plays a massive role in how successful children are, and I am pleased to see us make this investment.
Redistricting: After months of work, discussions, and listening to stakeholders, the legislature approved plans to redistrict the State House and Senate, congressional, and Supreme Court districts. Redistricting is a tedious process, but necessary under both our state and federal constitutions. In order to ensure that each person has a voice in the political process, we must redraw district lines after each Census. When we received Kentucky’s updated Census numbers, it became obvious that our population remained consistent, but people moved from the western and eastern parts of the state to suburban areas. The plans we passed reflect that migration and meet all legal and constitutional requirements. Despite this fact, the House and congressional plans are currently delayed by a court challenge. However, we got one step closer to the finish line when a Circuit Court Judge refused to stop the plan from taking effect. While we expect it to be appealed, I am hopeful they will abandon their claims so we can move on with the 2022 elections.
Unemployment Insurance: Kentucky employers facing a jump in their unemployment insurance tax assessment because of the pandemic and the state’s shutdown would get relief under HB 144. This measure would allow employers to continue using the rate set for 2020 prior to the COVID pandemic and the state’s shutdown. We also made long overdue changes to the unemployment insurance (UI) program to increase employment and preserve the availability of benefits. The changes, passed as HB 4, strengthen work search requirements, limit the maximum amount of time a claimant can receive benefits, and offer employers an alternative to layoffs. The unemployment insurance program was created to provide a safety net and we want it to continue doing that. However, it has become a barrier and must be retooled to help people re-enter the workforce as quickly as possible.
Motor Vehicle Tax: We also approved a bill that would prevent a major tax hike on motor vehicles. The administration issued a notice in January that advised the 2022 motor vehicle tax valuations would increase an unprecedented 40%. Current law requires the use of the “average trade-in value” as a standard for calculating the tax owed on a vehicle. However, since 2009, the Department of Revenue has defined “average trade-in” to mean a higher valuation of “clean trade-in.” HB 6 provides both a short and long term fix to this problem by requiring the 2022 motor vehicle tax due by Kentuckians be based on the 2021 value. The bill would also require that the average trade-in value be used as the standard measure. I was glad to see the Governor try to fix this problem through an executive order, but he only addressed the short term issue — leaving Kentuckians on the hook in the future.
Administrative Regulations: Another bill we have acted on is HB 337, approved legislation aimed at providing another step of accountability in the regulatory process on Monday. The state constitution speaks clearly about the separation of powers. The legislative branch makes the laws, the executive branch implements them, and the judicial branch enforces them. HB 337 provides a check and balance to the administrative regulation process to prevent the executive branch from using the regulatory process to make law. Currently, the regulatory process is used by executive branch agencies and programs to set policies when the legislature is not in session. The regulations created by the executive branch are reviewed by legislative committees, which can approve them, rule them deficient, or pass and let them take effect without action. However, even a deficient ruling does not prevent the regulation from taking effect as the executive branch entity can still move forward. While deficiencies are rare, only seven were handed down over the last two years, the precedent is incredibly dangerous. If passed, HB 337 would require the executive branch to appeal to the Attorney General in the event a regulation is found deficient.
These are just a few examples of what the House has accomplished to date. We still have a great deal left on our agenda to tackle before we adjourn on April 14. Among those are pro-life legislation, bills aimed at growing our workforce, and comprehensive tax reform. I appreciate the opportunity to share updates and hope you will keep reading.
As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at shawn.mcpherson@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.