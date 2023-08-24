I have shared lots of stories with you all from mowing and gardening to life with the grandchildren and memories of my grandparents. It is funny how stories come to me. Sometimes I am driving down the road, riding the lawnmower, or sitting on the porch listening to the rain.

I was walking to my utility room this week to throw in a load of laundry when I saw something out of the corner of my eye. A picture on a desk in my hallway. It was out of place and normally I would not think anything about it, but for some unknown reason, the abnormal placement bothered me and I walked over to straighten it. Let me step back and explain where this particular piece of furniture is located. You must walk along this to go to the laundry room, our bedroom, or to go the main bathroom in our house. I pass this old antique dresser many times during the day, and honestly never really acknowledge the presence of it even being there. It is an old, large dresser Adam purchased at an auction over 20 years ago. The top of this is covered in family pictures that we love, and I placed these here as they are some of our favorites. I reached over to readjust the frame which was slightly crooked and leaned into another framed image I had placed beside it. I glanced down as I was straightening it back, there was my mother staring back at me. I stopped for just a moment and then picked it up and looked at it. My mom and my stepdad, Allen Darden, on their wedding day over 30 years ago. I gently brushed off the thin layer of dust that had rested so lightly on the glass and just stared at the couple before me. My eyes teared up just a little as the memories of this day came racing back.

