I have shared lots of stories with you all from mowing and gardening to life with the grandchildren and memories of my grandparents. It is funny how stories come to me. Sometimes I am driving down the road, riding the lawnmower, or sitting on the porch listening to the rain.
I was walking to my utility room this week to throw in a load of laundry when I saw something out of the corner of my eye. A picture on a desk in my hallway. It was out of place and normally I would not think anything about it, but for some unknown reason, the abnormal placement bothered me and I walked over to straighten it. Let me step back and explain where this particular piece of furniture is located. You must walk along this to go to the laundry room, our bedroom, or to go the main bathroom in our house. I pass this old antique dresser many times during the day, and honestly never really acknowledge the presence of it even being there. It is an old, large dresser Adam purchased at an auction over 20 years ago. The top of this is covered in family pictures that we love, and I placed these here as they are some of our favorites. I reached over to readjust the frame which was slightly crooked and leaned into another framed image I had placed beside it. I glanced down as I was straightening it back, there was my mother staring back at me. I stopped for just a moment and then picked it up and looked at it. My mom and my stepdad, Allen Darden, on their wedding day over 30 years ago. I gently brushed off the thin layer of dust that had rested so lightly on the glass and just stared at the couple before me. My eyes teared up just a little as the memories of this day came racing back.
I had forgotten how beautiful my mom was with her vivid green eyes and rich auburn hair. It was cut short with a little height on top and layered all around. She was tall in stature and medium frame. She wore a sage green dress with little pink flowers adorning the silky material. It had a high collar that tied around her neck and buttoned at the top. It accented around the waist, and she looked so lovely. She was happy on this day, and she glowed. Her hand was slightly resting on my stepdad’s shoulder, and I zoomed in on her hands. My mother has always had exquisite hands with long thin fingers, her nails were always well manicured but never painted. Looking at her hands, one would never know how hard these hands had worked over the years taking care of five children and then grandchildren.
My mother is still very beautiful. She was placed in hospice about eight weeks ago as she has been battling lung cancer for about 10 years. Her green eyes are now faded and a little tired sometimes, wearing a faraway look. Her auburn hair is now white with silver streaks gently laying against the side of her thin face. Her once 5’10” frame has shrunk through the years, doctors said osteoporosis and age, but I think the weight of so many burdens she has carried over time.
I remember her singing Helen Reddy, Ann Murray and Karen Carpenter songs when we were growing up, her voice was strong and resonated throughout the house, now it is soft and often faint at times. I put the picture down and made sure it was straight and in its place. As I looked over the desk at the other photos I had on display, I became overwhelmed with both happiness and sadness. By this time, I was crying as so many in my little gallery have passed on leaving beautiful memories. I picked up the picture of Adam, Christopher, and Rayford; three generations posing for the camera. All three had big smiles on their faces and all enjoying a moment in life when all was good. Rayford has been gone for three years now, and my stepdad Allen, has been gone for over 14. More images displayed on this desk of sweet memories and happy times in our lives.
I held the picture of my two precious children in my arms, an image to display both wearing braces at the same time, this was taken over 15 years ago. I started laughing in between the tears of my sweet Junior. He was our Boston Terrier who lived with us for about 11 years, before he crossed the rainbow bridge. An old Christmas card of Christopher and Katelyn, where they were about two and seven years old placed in a small gold frame brought a flood of memories of my sweet kiddos who are now almost 40 and 35. Oh my, where has time gone? Pictures, photos, images, all keepsakes of our memories that we hold so dear. I have not really looked at these in so long and yet I pass them many times a day.
I encourage you all to drag out those old photos and share with your family and friends, bring those images back to life, and remember to write the names of all in the picture on the back so your grandkids and great grandchildren will always know who these special people are.
I hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love and cherish that moment.
I found this recipe on Instagram and it has become a favorite, especially if you like key lime pie.
1 ½ cup graham cracker crumbs
6 tablespoons melted butter
2-14 ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk
8 oz. of softened cream cheese
¾ cup lime juice zest of 2 regular limes
Fresh whipped cream for topping
To make the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter and press into an 8” square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes allowing it to cool completely before adding the filling.
To make the filling, add the cream cheese to a mixing bowl and beat well until smooth. Add both cans of condensed milk, lime juice, and lime zest and mix again until all smooth and creamy.
Pour mixture over prepared crust and bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 10 minutes. Allow to cool for about 45 minutes and then refrigerate for at least three hours before serving.
Top with fresh whipped cream or cool whip if you prefer.
This is great to make ahead and freeze for up to three months in your freezer. Just take out and thaw before serving.
Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.
