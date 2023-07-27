Amid Kentucky’s extreme summer temperatures, high humidity and prolonged heat can make being outdoors uncomfortable and dangerous. During this time, you need to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. These include heat exhaustion, heat cramps and the most serious—heatstroke (also known as sun stroke).

Heat-related illnesses occur when a person’s body cannot properly cool itself. These sicknesses can occur at any age, but people at greatest risk include infants and children up to four years old, adults 65 and over and those who are overweight. Additional factors that may lead to heatstroke include exertion in hot weather, sudden exposure to hot weather and lack of air conditioning, Certain illnesses and medications, such as antihistamines and antipsychotics, can also increase risk of heat-related illnesses. Wearing too many layers or clothes that prevent sweat from evaporating, drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated may trigger heatstroke.

